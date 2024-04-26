Car thieves caught in the act in Kirkland, police arrest 9 juveniles

KIRKLAND, Wash — Kirkland Police arrested nine juveniles who they say were trying to steal a Kia on Sunday.

Officers were called to the 12400 block of 109th Court Northeast after receiving a call about suspicious people, some wearing face masks, speeding into the Juanita Country Club condo complex.

When officers arrived, they caught the suspects in the act of stealing a parked Kia. Several were taken into custody and others ran away.

Kirkland Police requested help from neighboring Bothell and Bellevue police departments to help find the suspects.

With help from the community, five additional suspects were found hiding in neighborhood yards. The two cars driven by the suspects were reportedly stolen from Federal Way and Kirkland.

Of the nine suspects who were arrested, six were placed on home monitoring and three others remained in jail because of lengthy criminal histories.

