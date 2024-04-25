TONIGHT AT 5:30: Jesse Jones investigates accusations of cars going rogue

SEATTLE — Jesse Jones investigates serious accusations made in a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims the cars can take off on their own and some drivers blame that alleged defect for causing crashes.

The issue at hand is called unintended sudden acceleration.

A class action lawsuit filed in New Jersey claims certain Subarus “have a defect that causes the vehicle to accelerate without warning.”

Tonight at 5:30, we speak to a local couple who claims this happened to them in a parking lot, causing a crash that broke the driver’s sternum.

We also talk to other Subaru owners across the country who say unintended sudden acceleration is to blame for their crashes.

Subaru says it can’t find a legitimate case of this happening and blames it on driver error.

We’ll let you make up your own mind when you see our investigation tonight at 5:30.

©2024 Cox Media Group