Super Bowl LX: Massachusetts, Washington governors make Patriots-Seahawks bet. What’s at stake?

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson have placed a friendly wager ahead of Super Bowl LX, which features a matchup between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Under the terms of the wager, the governor of the winning team’s state will select a gift from their state to send to the other.

Healey said she’s confident in the Patriots as the teams prepare to face off Sunday.

If the Patriots win, Massachusetts plans to send a taste of the Commonwealth, including Legal Sea Foods’ famous New England clam chowder, two live Maine lobsters, a curated selection of East Coast oysters, classic lobster rolls, and Dunkin’ coffee.

“We are so proud of our New England Patriots and can’t wait to cheer them on this Sunday,” Healey said. “I talked to the people of Massachusetts and agreed that, in the unlikely event that the Seahawks win, we’ll send Washington some of the very best seafood and coffee. We’re grateful to Massachusetts’ own Legal Sea Foods and Dunkin’ for donating their finest products, and I hope everyone from Boston to Seattle has a fun and safe time this weekend. Go Pats!”

Ferguson responded with confidence of his own, referencing the Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl history.

Washington’s offering would include shellfish and coffee from the Pacific Northwest.

“I was at the Super Bowl in 2015 — we are definitely getting revenge,” Ferguson said. “I don’t think for a moment that the Patriots will win, but in that unlikely event, we’ll send some of the best shellfish and coffee in the world to our friends in Massachusetts. Go Hawks!”

Healey previously asked Massachusetts residents on social media for ideas on what items should be included in the wager package.

