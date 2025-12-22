Stanwood is looking for an artist to create an interactive piece for Depot Park

STANWOOD, Wash. — Attention, artists! Stanwood is looking for someone to create an interactive public art piece.

It’ll be part of the city’s downtown revitalization project.

The piece would be at Depot Park near the Amtrak train station.

According to a release from the city, the designated area for the art piece measures approximately 20 feet by 25 feet, totaling around 475 square feet. The artwork must be designed to fit comfortably within these dimensions while maintaining ADA-compliant access around its perimeter.

The city is looking for a piece that connects to the city’s history, rural roots, and cultural heritage.

“Artists are encouraged to explore interpretations that acknowledge Stanwood’s agricultural traditions, its close relationship with the natural environment, and its historic Norwegian influences,” the news release states. “The artwork should convey a strong sense of place and be family friendly, recognizing the city’s past while complementing its vision for a vibrant and welcoming.”

Materials used for the piece must withstand rain, sun exposure, and seasonal temperature changes.

The piece would need to be securely installed and constructed to prevent climbing hazards or sharp edges.

A total budget of $50,000 has been allocated for the design, fabrication, and installation of the public art piece.

How to apply

To apply, click here.

Preference will be given to artists living in Stanwood, Camano Island, and Snohomish County.

You’ll need to submit a letter of Interest describing your artistic approach, interest in the project, and how your work aligns with the themes of Stanwood’s history and community identity.

Create a Concept Proposal including preliminary sketches, renderings, and written descriptions illustrating your design intent and vision for the site.

Include a resume, highlighting relevant public art experience and a portfolio of previous work, including title, medium, dimensions, location, and year completed.

Artists have until 11:59 p.m. Feb. 6 to submit their proposals. The selected artist will be notified in March. A final design review would take place in April, and the installation would take place in October 2026.

