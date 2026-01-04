SPD searches for suspect after bank robbery near Belltown

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says it is investigating and searching for information about a suspect in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Belltown.

Police say that a man covered in blood entered the bank and demanded money on Tuesday on Bell St. near Battery St.

He began threatening a teller, saying he would hurt them if they refused to give him the money.

Once he had the money, he ran and managed to get away.

Police are still looking for a suspect in connection with the robbery.

