SPD releases body cam video of shooting between police, domestic violence suspect

Seattle Police (SPD) have released body camera footage of a shooting involving officers and a domestic violence suspect on Friday.

On June 20 around 5 a.m., police responded to a home on E Madison Street, between 32nd and 33rd Avenues East, around 4:51 a.m. for a domestic violence call.

When they arrived, they found a woman in the front yard in distress. Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes said she threw herself at responding officers trying to get help.

She was shot in the lower back.

While officers were trying to help her, the suspect ran back into the apartment and fired multiple rounds at the officers and victim from an upstairs window.

Police returned fire, and one officer shot the suspect.

Aiming at transparency, SPD has released some of the body cam video from responding officers.

The video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

SPD’s SWAT team arrived to take the suspect into custody, since he barricaded himself in his home and refused to come out.

Police established a security perimeter around the residence and the Hostage Negotiation Team began speaking with the suspect via phone.

Ultimately, the SWAT team entered the home and found the suspect with no signs of life. He was pronounced dead by medics.

It’s unclear if the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or died from the shots by officers. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Per department policy, one officer, Leonardo Bassi Rodriguez, has been put on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

