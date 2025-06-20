Shelter-in-place issued in Seattle neighborhood for barricaded suspect who fired at police

SEATTLE — SWAT teams and Seattle police are negotiating with a person who barricaded themselves inside a Madison Valley home early Friday morning after shooting their partner and firing shots at responding officers.

Police were called to an area on E Madison Street, between 32nd and 33rd Avenues East, around 4:51 a.m. for a domestic violence call.

When they arrived, they found a woman in the front yard in distress. Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes said she threw herself at responding officers trying to get help.

Police saw that the woman was shot.

As police were tending to the woman, someone began firing shots at them from inside the home, Barnes said.

Officers returned fire. It’s unclear if the shooter was hit.

No officers were injured.

The suspect barricaded themselves in the home, and police have set up a two-block perimeter trying to get them to come out.

A shelter-in-place has been issued for that neighborhood because the suspect previously fired shots from inside the home.

This is a developing story.

