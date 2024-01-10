Three teens arrested as suspects in arson of Gault Middle School

Detectives with the Tacoma Police Department arrested three teens as suspects in the arson of Gault Middle School.

Just after 4 a.m. on Jan. 3, officers and firefighters with the Tacoma Fire Department responded to a fire at the abandoned school at 1115 East Division Lane.

Firefighters fought the blaze intermittently for several days as arson investigators looked into the cause.

With help from the Gig Harbor police, officers arrested two 15-year-old boys and one 15-year-old girl.

They were arrested without incident and booked into Remann Hall on charges of arson and burglary.

