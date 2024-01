TACOMA, Wash. — A massive fire is burning at a vacant middle school in Tacoma.

Gault Middle School, at 1115 East Division Lane, has been empty since 2009.

Video from the Citizen App shows large flames burning the building on the city’s eastside.

In November, Tacoma Public Schools posted that plans to demolish the main building were moving forward.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene.

