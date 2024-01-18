Tacoma Animal Control rescues bald eagle caught in electrical lines

Officers with Tacoma Animal Control rescued a bald eagle that became entangled in electrical lines near the end of the year.

On Dec. 27, officers responded to the report of an eagle in electrical lines on South Tacoma Way.

After officers safely contained the bird, they contacted the Rain Dancer Raptor Rehabilitation Organization.

Since “Freedom” was transferred to the rehabilitation organization, the eagle has been showing positive signs of improvement and making notable strides toward a full recovery.

“Freedom” will be released back into the wild once it is fully recovered.

