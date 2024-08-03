Pierce County K9 helps capture suspect in stolen truck

A 48-year-old man was arrested on July 16 after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen orange Chevy Avalanche, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

At 8:00 a.m., dispatchers reported the theft of the distinctive vehicle from 160th and Pacific Avenue.

A deputy in Parkland spotted the truck with matching plates driving north on 114th and Pacific Avenue and attempted to pull it over.

The suspect refused to stop, driving away eastbound on State Route 512 before exiting at Canyon Road and re-entering SR 512 westbound.

He then drove south on Pacific Avenue, heading back towards the location where the vehicle was stolen.

The suspect abandoned the truck and tried to evade the deputy by running around a tent.

However, K9 Eddie and two additional deputies arrested him.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for minor injuries sustained during the arrest and then booked into the Pierce County Jail.

He faces charges of motor vehicle theft, felony eluding, and an outstanding warrant for second-degree theft.

