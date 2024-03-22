Pierce County K9 finds fugitive hiding in woods near Graham

A K9 with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department found a fugitive with multiple warrants hiding in the woods near Graham on Monday.

At about 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 22600 block of 82nd Avenue East in Graham to arrest a man with multiple warrants.

When they arrived, the 35-year-old man was in the backyard. When he saw the deputies, he ran off and climbed over several fences to escape.

K9 Eddie set to tracking the man, eventually finding him hiding in the woods. He was taken into custody.

The man was taken to a hospital before he was booked into jail for resisting arrest and for his warrants.

He was charged, and bail was set at $5,000.

The man also has a pending burglary case, where $20,000 bail was set for that case, but he failed to show up to court.

At his most recent hearing, an additional bail was set at $40,000 for the burglary case.

©2024 Cox Media Group