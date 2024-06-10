Pierce County deputies searching for suspect wanted for firing gun at cannabis shop employees

Have you seen this man?

Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public for help to identify a man wanted for firing a gun at employees of a cannabis shop in Tacoma.

At about 10:58 a.m. on May 17, the man in the photo fired three shots at Zips employees while they were on a break at Zips Cannabis at 10707 Pacific Avenue South.

A 27-year-old employee was hit by gunfire.

The man drove off in the black Cadillac Escalade.

The man is described as white with dark hair and is in his mid-30s.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, tpcrimestoppers.com, or call 1-800-222-TIPS.

