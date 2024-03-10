Nearly 30 bullets fired at Tacoma apartments, hitting sprinklers, flooding building

A Tacoma father says he is thankful to be alive after waking up to nearly 30 gunshots being fired into his apartment.

It happened Saturday morning around 5:30 a.m. at the Norpoint Ridge Apartments, at the 100 block of Norpoint Way Northeast in Tacoma.

Tacoma Police say no one was seriously injured. But the bullets left behind several holes in the siding and windows of the apartment complex.

Resident, Lee, had the bulk of the damage at his apartment.

“Thirty-three shots!” says Lee. “Thirty or 31 went in my house. And then the neighbors caught a few bullets too.”

He walked KIRO 7 through his home, which saw a barrage of bullets into his bedroom. Saturday’s shooting left bullet holes in his walls, a TV, and a futon.

“I just keep thinking about my kids. That’s the main thing. I just keep thinking about my kids,” says Lee.

Lee says the room with the most damage is where his children usually sleep. He’s grateful they weren’t there at the time.

“It’s a good thing I didn’t pick them up yesterday because they definitely would have been the casualties of this,” says Lee.

In addition to the bullet holes, the damage is extensive for some of the apartment units. One of the bullets hit the sprinkler system, causing flooding to parts of the building.

“It flooded the whole house. Literally, the whole house is flooded,” says Lee.

As Tacoma Police continue investigating, Lee says he is planning his move. He’s been at the apartment complex for three years but says he won’t risk his family’s safety again.

“I’m getting the hell outta here. That’s for sure. I’m getting the hell out of here. Sooner than soon,” says Lee.

Tacoma Police say no arrests have been made, but believe two or three suspects are responsible for the shooting.

©2024 Cox Media Group