Man dead after collision near JBLM early Saturday morning

A man was killed Saturday morning after a collision on Interstate 5 early Sunday morning near Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

According to the Washington State Patrol, at about 3:10 a.m., a driver coming onto northbound I-5 at milepost 120, sped up and lost control.

The driver struck the barrier on the right shoulder, then crossed all lanes of traffic, striking the barrier on the left shoulder, where the vehicle burst into flames.

The driver of a BMW then struck the burning vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle - a 23-year-old man from Denton, Texas - died at the scene. His passenger - a 22-year-old man from Rancho Cucamonga, California, was injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center.

The driver of the BMW was not injured.

All northbound I-5 traffic is being turned around at JBLM Main Gate. We temporarily reopened the shoulder at the collision scene to let traffic through. The highway will remain closed until further notice for investigation. Delay your travels through the area. pic.twitter.com/hvI9rxHTeE — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) March 9, 2024

