Lakewood house fire injures dogs, cause under investigation

Crews responded to a house fire at about 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

The fire in the 6800 block of Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest temporarily closed Steilacoom Boulevard in both directions.

While no people were injured, several dogs in the home were injured, and some were taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.

The fire was extinguished, and the cause is currently under investigation.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

