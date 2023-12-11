Lacey police seek suspects wanted for theft at Ulta Beauty

Lacey detectives are asking the public for help to identify two women wanted in a theft at Ulta Beauty.

At about 4:48 p.m. on Saturday, Lacey police say two women were involved in a theft at 1230 Marvin Road Northeast.

If you can identify these women, call the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 and reference case #2023-06176.

