Lacey police seek suspects wanted for theft at Ulta Beauty

Lacey detectives are asking the public for help to identify two women wanted in a theft at Ulta Beauty.
At about 4:48 p.m. on Saturday, Lacey police say two women were involved in a theft at 1230 Marvin Road Northeast.
If you can identify these women, call the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 and reference case #2023-06176.
🚨Do you recognize either of these women?🚨They stole some things from Ulta, and that's #NotCool 😠 #AttemptToID #PleaseHelp #LaceyPD pic.twitter.com/w8fPscKXAH— Lacey Police (@LaceyPolice) December 11, 2023
