South Sound News

2 dead after argument leads to shooting at bus stop in Parkland

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Image 1 of 8
2 dead after shooting at Parkland bus stop

2 dead after shooting at Parkland bus stop

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Two people are dead after a shooting at a bus stop in Parkland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Apartment.

At about 11:53 a.m., deputies responded to the shooting near 112th Street South and 12th Avenue South in Parkland, just across the street from an elementary school.

According to Pierce County Sheriff’s Darren Moss, two younger men, possibly in their 20s, were killed.

Moss said one of the men was clearly dead when deputies arrived, the other died from his injuries.

Deputies believe the shooting began as an argument between the two men, then they started shooting at each other.

Three to four people ran from the bus stop as the men shot at each other.

Deputies are unaware of any other injuries and don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects.

Deputies closed 112th Street South in both directions.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read