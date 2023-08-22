2 dead after argument leads to shooting at bus stop in Parkland

Two people are dead after a shooting at a bus stop in Parkland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Apartment.

At about 11:53 a.m., deputies responded to the shooting near 112th Street South and 12th Avenue South in Parkland, just across the street from an elementary school.

According to Pierce County Sheriff’s Darren Moss, two younger men, possibly in their 20s, were killed.

Moss said one of the men was clearly dead when deputies arrived, the other died from his injuries.

Deputies believe the shooting began as an argument between the two men, then they started shooting at each other.

Three to four people ran from the bus stop as the men shot at each other.

Deputies are unaware of any other injuries and don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects.

Deputies closed 112th Street South in both directions.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Deputies are responding to a shooting that occurred at a bus stop near 112th St S and 12th Ave S in Parkland. 112th St S is closed in both directions. Avoid the area. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/KFXMK2NllH — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 22, 2023





