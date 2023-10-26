Deputies investigating after man found strangled in Parkland trailer

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a death after a 6-year-old child told a deputy that her father had strangled his friend in Parkland.

At about 3:04 p.m. on Oct. 25, deputies responded to the report of a death in the 13500 block of 8th Avenue East, when a 911 caller said their roommate was dead inside of his trailer.

Unknown to deputies, the suspect had already been arrested.

On Oct. 23, deputies were at the same location for a welfare check on a 6-year-old girl that CPS had been trying to check on.

The father of the 6-year-old, a 47-year-old man, had locked his father out of the house for several days and refused to answer the door.

When deputies went to the home, the 47-year-old assaulted his father in front of the deputies. He was immediately arrested and booked on charges of assault and resisting arrest into the Pierce County Jail.

During their investigation, deputies were told by the 6-year-old that her father had strangled his friend but did not provide any additional details, including the fact that it happened at the trailer next door.

When the father went to check on the roommate on Oct. 25, he found the body and called 911.

An additional charge of murder was added to the 47-year-old’s booking.

