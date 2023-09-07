Deputies arrest alleged car thief after chase in Spanaway

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrested an alleged car thief after a foot chase and hitting him with a TASER Wednesday afternoon.

At about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy spotted a 90s Chevy pickup driving towards him near 7th Avenue Court East and 168th Street East in Spanaway.

The deputy checked the license plate on the truck and discovered the plate belonged to a 1995 Ford Explorer.

Turning around in their patrol car, the deputy followed the truck to a home that is well-known among law enforcement for stolen cars, drugs and shootings.

When the driver got out of the truck, the deputy ordered him to stop, but the driver hopped over a fence.

The deputy chased the driver, warning him if he didn’t stop he would be tased.

As the driver climbed another fence, the deputy tased him, however, the probes didn’t get through the driver’s clothing.

The foot chase continued and when the driver attempted to climb another fence, the deputy grabbed his arm, pulled him to the ground, and put him in handcuffs.

The driver told the deputy that he started the truck with a screwdriver and ran off because he thought the truck was probably stolen.

He also had a round of ammunition in his pocket, however, the deputy was not able to find a gun.

When the deputy ran the truck, he discovered it had been stolen Tuesday. There was also a towel wrapped around the ignition to hide the damage and there was a large screwdriver on the seat.

The 32-year-old man was booked into jail.

Prosecutors charged him with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest. A judge released him on his personal recognizance, meaning he must report back within 24 hours of his release or a bench warrant for his arrest may be issued.





©2023 Cox Media Group