Felon arrested with multiple guns, tracked with ankle monitor

The Seattle Department (SPD) and a Department of Corrections (DOC) officer arrested a 20-year-old man for violating his probation and having multiple guns in Capitol Hill.

SPD says on Friday, about 10:40 p.m., patrol officers, working with the DOC, searched for an individual they knew to be on active supervision for multiple crimes, including armed robbery.

They say the man was located in a car with three others after tracking him via his ankle monitoring device to a parking lot near 8th Ave and Madison St in Seattle.

SPD says they found the suspect in the driver’s seat of the car. When searching it, they recovered three handguns and cannabis paraphernalia.

Police arrested the suspect and detained the people, who were identified and released by officers.

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