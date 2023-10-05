16 and 18-year-old arrested after armed robbery, shooting at Tacoma convenience store

Two people were arrested Wednesday after an armed robbery and shooting in Tacoma, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Around 2 p.m. Oct. 4, two people went into a convenience store in the 3400 block of Pacific Avenue.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded they get on the floor.

According to police, the two suspects grabbed several items in the store and ran out the door. As the suspects left, two customers followed in their car.

When one of the customers yelled at the suspects to stop, one of the suspects fired a gun at their car.

A short time later, officers found both suspects and arrested them.

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were booked into the Pierce County Jail on charges of two counts of first-degree assault, one count of robbery, and one count of second-degree assault.









