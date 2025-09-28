Seattle Seahawks legend Shaun Alexander expecting 14th child

Seattle Seahawks legend Shaun Alexander announced he and his wife are expecting their 14th child.

In an interview with sportscaster Kay Adams, Alexander made the announcement on Thursday.

“No. 14 is in the belly,” Alexander said. “You’re the first one I’ve told on TV. We’re just now starting to tell everybody.”

He shared that the due date for child No. 14 is expected to be in February 2026.

Alexander spent eight of his nine NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, setting franchise records for career rushing yards, touchdowns, attempts, and rushing yards per game. He earned three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro nominations, and was crowned the league’s MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 2005.

Alexander was honored to be a part of the Seattle Seahawks’ Ring of Honor in 2022.

Alexander, 48, and his wife, Valerie, 46, have nine girls — Heaven, Trinity, Eden, Temple, Honor, Eternity, Hosanna, Hope, and Judea — as well as three sons — Joseph, Justus, and Jedidiah.

One of their daughters, Torah, died in her sleep in 2017 when she was 2 months old.

The Shaun Alexander-run Harvest Covenant

Alexander and his wife created a “private, faith-based learning community” co-op called Harvest Covenant. Alexander was inspired to launch this project in order to create more athletic opportunities for those who are homeschooled. All of Alexander’s kids are homeschooled.

His eldest son was denied the opportunity to play organized football due to being a homeschooled child, prompting Alexander to form their own team and, in turn, their own community.

