Stacker compiled the richest billionaires in Washington using data from Forbes. Net worth is as of Jan. 22, 2025.

The first billionaire is generally considered to be John D. Rockefeller in 1916, though some argue it was Henry Ford in 1925. Fast-forward over 100 years and there are now around 3,000 billionaires around the world. Read on to see which billionaires live in your area and the richest across the country.

Richest billionaires in Washington

#16. David Hindawi

- Net worth: $1.0 billion

- Source: Software

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Seattle, Washington

#15. Satya Nadella

- Net worth: $1.0 billion

- Source: Microsoft

- Industry: N/A

- Lives in: Bellevue, Washington

#14. Orion Hindawi

- Net worth: $1.1 billion

- Source: Software

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Seattle, Washington

#13. Richard Barton

- Net worth: $1.1 billion

- Source: Zillow

- Industry: Real Estate

- Lives in: Seattle, Washington

#12. Christian Chabot

- Net worth: $1.2 billion

- Source: Software

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Seattle, Washington

#11. Bob Muglia

- Net worth: $1.2 billion

- Source: software

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Mercer Island, Washington

#10. James Jannard

- Net worth: $1.2 billion

- Source: Sunglasses

- Industry: Fashion & Retail

- Lives in: San Juan Islands, Washington

#9. Christopher Stolte

- Net worth: $1.4 billion

- Source: software

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Seattle, Washington

#8. Shuo Wang

- Net worth: $2.0 billion

- Source: HR software

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Medina, Washington

#7. Craig McCaw

- Net worth: $2.1 billion

- Source: Telecom

- Industry: Telecom

- Lives in: Hunts Point, Washington

#6. John Stanton

- Net worth: $2.4 billion

- Source: wireless

- Industry: Telecom

- Lives in: Bellevue, Washington

#5. Howard Schultz

- Net worth: $3.5 billion

- Source: Starbucks

- Industry: Food & Beverage

- Lives in: Seattle, Washington

#4. Charles Simonyi

- Net worth: $7.8 billion

- Source: Microsoft

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Medina, Washington

#3. Gabe Newell

- Net worth: $11.0 billion

- Source: Video games

- Industry: Media & Entertainment

- Lives in: Seattle, Washington

#2. Bill Gates

- Net worth: $104.9 billion

- Source: Microsoft

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Medina, Washington

#1. Steve Ballmer

- Net worth: $139.3 billion

- Source: Microsoft

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Hunts Point, Washington

Richest billionaires in the U.S.

#10. Steve Ballmer

- Net worth: $139.3 billion

- Source: Microsoft

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Hunts Point, Washington

#9. Rob Walton & family

- Net worth: $137.3 billion

- Source: Walmart

- Industry: Fashion & Retail

- Lives in: Bentonville, Arkansas

#8. Warren Buffett

- Net worth: $143.3 billion

- Source: Berkshire Hathaway

- Industry: Finance & Investments

- Lives in: Omaha, Nebraska

#7. Jensen Huang

- Net worth: $160.4 billion

- Source: Semiconductors

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Los Altos, California

#6. Mark Zuckerberg

- Net worth: $221.8 billion

- Source: Facebook

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Palo Alto, California

#5. Larry Ellison

- Net worth: $227.2 billion

- Source: Oracle

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Lanai, Hawaii

#4. Jeff Bezos

- Net worth: $246.7 billion

- Source: Amazon

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Miami, Florida

#3. Sergey Brin

- Net worth: $250.1 billion

- Source: Google

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Los Altos, California

#2. Larry Page

- Net worth: $271.1 billion

- Source: Google

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Palo Alto, California

#1. Elon Musk

- Net worth: $785.9 billion

- Source: Tesla, SpaceX

- Industry: Technology

- Lives in: Austin, Texas