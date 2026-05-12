Kent man indicted for creating child sexual abuse material, federal court says

A 32-year-old man from Kent pleaded not guilty on Monday to seven counts relating to child sexual abuse as well as drug and gun possession, according to the U.S. Attorney in the Western District of Washington.

He allegedly abused four victims between western Washington, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Officials say he enticed his victims, whom he met online, to send sexually explicit images.

The case was a part of a month-long law enforcement surge called Iron Pursuit to find victims of child sexual abuse and the suspects responsible, a release from the Department of Justice said.

More than 350 child sexual abuse offenders were arrested in the nationwide effort, the DOJ said.

In January this year, officials with the FBI raided the Kent man’s home and found child sexual abuse material, along with cocaine, ketamine, and multiple guns.

In a federal court in Seattle, he pleaded not guilty to the following charges:

Three counts of production of child pornography,

Attempted enticement of a minor

Possession of child pornography

Possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute

Unlawful possession of firearms

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