Report: FBI believes National Guard shooting suspect was from Bellingham

WASHINGTON, D.C> — The FBI believes they have identified a suspect who shot two West Virginia National Guardsmen near the White House earlier today.

That alleged shooter may have Washington ties, according to CNN, citing the FBI.

According to CNN, the suspected shooter is believed to have immigrated from Afghanistan to Washington in August 2021.

CBS and the Associated Press have identified the alleged shooter 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, of Bellingham.

The guardsmen were performing “high visibility patrols” when they were shot, according to police officials, who added the suspected shooter was “subdued” and taken into custody.

“It appears to be a lone gunman that raised a firearm and ambushed these members of the National Guard,” said Jeffrey Carroll, an executive assistant D.C. police chief, adding that it was not clear whether one of the guard members or a law enforcement officer shot the suspect.

“At this point we have no other suspects,” Carroll said at a news conference.

The Washington, D.C. mayor described the attack as a “targeted shooting.”

At last check, the two were critically injured.

Following the shooting, President Donald Trump has asked for 500 more National Guard troops to be deployed to D.C.

Nearly 2,200 troops currently are assigned to the joint task force operating in the city, according to the government’s latest update.

It does not appear that Lakanwal has a criminal record in Washington.

Federal agents are working to determine a motive.

