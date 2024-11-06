Election Night in WA: Who won, who lost, and what is still to be decided

Closing out Election Night in Washington, a new Governor is set to replace Jay Inslee, Statewide Initiatives were nearly all soundly defeated, and several incumbents were given overwhelming support from voters throughout the state.

Here’s a rundown of what took place Tuesday night:

President

President Trump declared victory shortly after winning the battleground Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. At a campaign event in Florida, Trump said he would fight “for your family and your future.”

He promised that he would “not rest until we have delivered the strong safe and prosperous America.”

“Every single day,” Trump said, “I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body.”

As of midnight, according to the Associated Press, Kamala Harris was at 224 electoral votes and Donald Trump was at 267, only needing three to win.

States left to be called at midnight include Alaska (3), and the battleground states of Arizona (11), Nevada (6), Wisconsin (10), and Michigan (15). Trump was leading all of these states at midnight.

U.S. Senator

Incumbent Maria Cantwell has locked down a fifth term in the U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press. She was running against Republican Dr. Raul Garcia from Yakima.

Democrats have occupied both Senate seats in Washington, D.C. since Cantwell first won in 2000. She beat incumbent Republican Sen. Slade Gorton by less than 1% of the vote. There hasn’t been an election that close since.

Washington State Governor

Bob Ferguson (D) has been elected as Washington State Governor, according to the Associated Press. He has 56.4% of the vote, over Dave Reichert (R).

Washington State Initiatives

According to the Associated Press, three of the four initiatives have failed: Initiative 2109 to repeal the capital gains tax, Initiative 2124 allowing employees to opt out of WA Cares, and Initiative 2117 seeking to repeal WA’s Climate Commitment Act.

At last check, Initiative 2066 which would ensure access to natural gas is passing with 51.2% of the vote.

Washington Congressional Districts

District 1 - Incumbent Suzan DelBene (D) has won Congressional District 1 over Jeb Brewer (R), according to the Associated Press.

District 2 - Rick Larsen (D) has won Congressional District 2 over Cody Hart (R), according to the Associated Press.

District 3 - As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, with 59% of the votes counted, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D) was leading Joe Kent (R), by nearly 12k votes.

District 4 - As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, with 57% of the votes counted, Dan Newhouse (R) was leading Jerrod Sessler (R), by nearly 4k votes.

District 5 - As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, with 61% of the votes counted, Michael Baumgartner (R) was leading Carmela Conroy (D), by nearly 55k votes.

District 6 - As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, with 63% of the votes counted, Emily Randall (D) was leading Drew MacEwen (R), by 43k votes.

District 7 - Pramila Jayapal (D) has won U.S. House District 7, according to the Associated Press.

District 8 - As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, with 65% of the votes counted, Kim Schrier (D) was leading Carmen Goers (R), by 25k votes.

District 9 - Adam Smith (D) has won Congressional District 9, according to the Associated Press.

District 10 - As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, with 63% of the votes counted, Marilyn Strickland (D) was leading Don Hewett (R), by nearly 40k votes.

Washington Attorney General

Democratic candidate Nick Brown has won the WA Attorney General race against Republican candidate Pete Serrano, according to the Associated Press.

Washington Commissioner of Public Lands

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, with 62% of the votes counted, Dave Upthegrove (D) was leading Jaime Herrera Beutler (R), by 156k votes.

Superintendent of Public Instruction

As of 12 p.m., Chris Reykdal led the race for Superintendent of Public Instruction for Washington with 53.8% of the vote. David Olson had 46.2% of the vote. According to the Associated Press, 61% of the votes had been counted.

