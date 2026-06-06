Thunderstorms expected across Puget Sound region through Saturday

“June Gloom” has officially arrived.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of thunderstorms across the Puget Sound region Friday and Saturday, with the strongest threat arriving Saturday afternoon.

Chances for thunderstorms on Friday sit at 15% to 20%, primarily from Snohomish County northward, according to Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“As we get into Saturday, the chances actually increase a little bit more,” Cullen told KIRO Newsradio.

The storms also shift southward on Saturday. Cullen said there is a 30% to 35% chance of thunderstorms from Snohomish County through Seattle and into the south Sound, with the window of concern running from late morning through early evening.

The strongest storms could produce lightning, gusty winds, and bursts of heavy rain, Cullen noted.

“We could see some downpours with those showers as they move through, in addition to the lightning and the wind,” he said.

Snow levels are expected to drop to around 4,500 feet in the Cascades, with the highest elevations possibly seeing accumulation.

Thunderstorms could continue into next week

Thunderstorms are also possible early next week. NWS forecasts a chance of rain before 11 a.m. Monday, and then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m.

On Tuesday, showers are likely, with a possible thunderstorm after 11 a.m. Wednesday is clear of thunderstorms, but there will be a chance of rain, according to the weather service.

The rain tapers off Thursday, giving way to mostly sunny skies and a high near 69 degrees ahead of a possible heatwave.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

Read more of Aaron Granillo’s stories here.

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