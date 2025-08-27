Play ball! Seattle Mariners release 2026 schedule

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have released their game schedule for the next season. The team’s home opener is set for March 26 against the Cleveland Guardians.

“Opening Day at @TMobilePark! Interleague matchups! A home doubleheader,” the team shared on Instagram.

Next up? The team will travel to New York to play the Yankees— for a series that begins on March 30.

The schedule shares the team’s matchups through September 2026.

The M’s last game is on September 27 against the Los Angeles Angels.

The schedule shares the team's matchups through September 2026.

This week’s schedule announcement comes on the heels of a busy year for the Mariners. It’s been a record-breaking season for catcher Cal Raleigh, and legend Ichiro Suzuki was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

