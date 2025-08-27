As Cal Raleigh breaks records, fans are excited to witness his historic season

SEATTLE — There is no question that Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh has had a pretty successful season for a catcher.

He’s the first one ever to hit 50 home runs in a single season. His historic run has Mariners fans beaming, as there are still 29 games left in the regular season.

“Just knowing the joy of him as a kid thinking this is my dream and it’s come true,” Julie Gallant, a Mariners fan, said outside T-Mobile Park.

KIRO7 caught up with a few fans over the past few days about Raleigh’s success this season.

Young M’s fan Wyatt came all the way from Portland to witness history in person.

“When I went to a game, I always wanted to see a Cal Raleigh home run. And I can’t believe he hit two on the day when I was there,” Wyatt said.

If you think fans are excited about Raleigh’s success, so are his teammates and coaches.

Mariners’ Manager and former catcher Dan Wilson lights up whenever Raleigh’s season is brought up, but he will be the first to tell anyone that the catcher is more than just a terrific hitter.

He’d argue that Raleigh is an all-around great player who cares about winning and making sure the team makes that postseason push.

“You look at some of the names he’s in company with, and it’s a staggering group. It’s just been an outstanding season, and offensively, he’s done incredible stuff, but he’s done a lot of great things defensively as well. And what he does behind the plate for us and the pitching staff….he’s just a complete player and it’s been a fabulous year,” Wilson said.

Raliegh is just five home runs away from tying Hall of Famer Micky Mantle’s switch-hitting record at 55.

He is six away from tying Mariner great Ken Griffey Junior and 12 away from tying the all-time record for an American League player at 62.

