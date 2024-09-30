Woman hit, killed by car in Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a car in Spanaway Monday morning.

Washington State Department of Transportation said the crash happened at State Route 7/Mountain Highway East near 208th Street East.

All northbound lanes were blocked at 4:29 a.m.

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo said traffic was getting by in the center lane.

Shortly after, he reported the grim news.

“I am saddened to announce that the pedestrian involved in this crash has died,” said Dattilo. “Please be patient with the closure while we conduct our investigation.”

By 6:30 a.m., only the right lane was blocked.

Washington State Patrol said that at 4:19 a.m., a 74-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading north on SR 7 in the first of two lanes. A woman was in the same lane when she was hit by the SUV.

She died at the scene.

The driver called 911 to report the crash.

No charges will be filed against the driver.













