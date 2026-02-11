Ohio mother accused of injecting feces into her child’s IV

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH — A mother in Ohio is accused of injecting feces into her child’s IV while they were in the hospital.

A Columbus Division of Police detective was contacted on Feb. 6 by staff at Nationwide Children’s about a mother accused of abusing her child, affiliate WBNS reported.

The child was a patient at the hospital.

Staff told the detective that all future visits with the mother, 35-year-old Tiffany Lesueur, would be monitored.

On Feb. 8, hospital staff informed a police officer at the hospital that they saw Lesueur inject a substance, believed ot be human waste, into the child’s IV, court records allege.

Surveillance cameras allegedly caught Lesueur doing this.

Lesueur was charged with endangering children, and her bond was set at $250,000 on Tuesday. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19.

