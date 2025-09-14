North Texas overwhelms Washington State with 59-10 blowout win

North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker threw for 211 yards and four touchdowns as the Mean Green rolled past Washington State 59-10 on Saturday.

Mestemaker’s precision passing defined the game early. By halftime, he had completed 14 of 17 passes with three scores, helping North Texas build a commanding 42-3 lead.

Running backs Jayden Becks and Mackenzie McGill II added to the offensive outburst, with Becks rushing for two touchdowns and McGill scoring another.

The game began with a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped by McGill’s 7-yard run.

Washington State’s opening possession ended in an interception by Evan Jackson, which immediately set up a 12-yard touchdown run from Becks.

Washington State managed to get on the board late in the first quarter with a field goal, but the momentum was short-lived.

Mestemaker threw a 2-yard touchdown to Brandon Young Jr. midway through the second quarter. He followed it with a 6-yard pass to Tre Williams III and a 12-yard strike to Landon Sides, all before halftime.

Becks added another rushing touchdown from the 14 with less than a minute before the break.

The Cougars’ lone touchdown came in the second half on a 2-yard run from Zevi Eckhaus, who replaced starting quarterback Jaxon Potter.

Eckhaus completed 7 of 10 passes for 72 yards. Potter, meanwhile, finished with 139 passing yards but threw three interceptions.

North Texas improved to 3-0 with the win, while Washington State dropped to 2-1.

