UW project a finalist for NASA’s next generation of Earth-observing satellites

SEATTLE — On May 7, NASA announced that the University of Washington (UW) was one of four proposals selected that will help them better understand Earth.

“The proposals represent another example of NASA’s holistic approach to studying our home planet,” Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington said.

The UW will receive $5 million from NASA to support their project and complete a one-year concept study.

Known as STRIVE or the Stratosphere Troposphere Response using Infrared Vertically-resolved light Explorer is designed to be a better prediction tool for natural disaster events.

Lyatt Jaeglé, professor of atmospheric sciences at the UW, is the principal investigator of STRIVE.

If selected as a finalist, the UW’s project is expected to be launched in 2030 or 2032.

NASA is setting the budget for the mission at $310 million, not including the rocket or space access.

Details about STRIVE can be read at washington.edu.

