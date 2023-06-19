Three burglary suspects arrested in Snohomish County after K9 pursuit and foot chases

Three people were arrested for a Lake Stevens burglary Saturday after a crashed car, a foot chase, and a K9 track, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:45 a.m. Saturday, the Lake Stevens Police Department responded to a report of a burglary in the 2500 block of Hartford Road.

When Lake Stevens police and deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the location, the three suspects fled in two different cars, heading southbound on 131st Avenue Northeast.

One of the cars crashed, with one of the suspects running off northbound onto the Centennial Trail.

K9 Dico with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office indicated the person was hiding in the treeline and after making themselves known, he surrendered to deputies.

Deputies were able to deploy stop sticks in front of the second car, disabling it, which caused the two other suspects to run off.

One of the suspects was quickly caught after a foot chase.

The third and final suspect went westbound, where a deputy used a drone to find the suspect hiding in a yard. They surrendered to deputies as well.

