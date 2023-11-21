Power outage in Lynnwood as semi-truck strikes multiple power poles

Snohomish County PUD is working on a power outage in Lynnwood after a semi-truck struck several power poles, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

At about noon Tuesday, Lynnwood Police reported the truck took out the power poles at 200th Street Southwest and Cedar Valley Road.

The intersection will be closed for an undetermined time in all four directions for crews to work the scene.

According to Snohomish County PUD, as of 12:18 p.m., the estimated time for the restoration of power is 6 p.m.

There were no reported injuries.





