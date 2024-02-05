Lynnwood police investigate armed robbery at movie theater

Police in Lynnwood are investigating after several suspects armed with guns robbed people and stole cars at a movie theater.

At about 9 p.m. on Feb. 4, officers with the Lynnwood Police Department responded to the report of a robbery with a weapon at the AMC Theater in the 1800 block of 33rd Avenue West, next to the Alderwood Mall.

Officers learned that several suspects arrived in a stolen car, robbed people at gunpoint, and stole two cars before driving off.

Both of the stolen cars were found, one by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Lynnwood Police Department.

©2024 Cox Media Group