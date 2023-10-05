Ex-Kamiak High football coach charged with several counts of sexual misconduct with minor

MUKILTEO, Wash. — A former Kamiak High School assistant football coach was charged with three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, according to court documents.

Mukilteo detectives investigated claims of sexual misconduct against Julian Willis, 34, in May. Once allegations surfaced, Willis was placed on leave. He no longer works at Kamiak or for the school district.

According to court documents, investigators believe Willis engaged in five instances of sexual misconduct with a student between Nov. 11, 2022, and March 23, 2023.

Court documents say the student attended Kamiak football practices and games in Sept. 2022, where she met Willis. During practices, Willis complimented the student on her hair and looks, occasionally flirting with her.

The student told Willis she was a student, and Willis allegedly said, “I’ll keep that in mind.”

Willis continued to flirt with the student at football games, allegedly telling the student, “What I want to do would get us in a lot of trouble,” and that he “didn’t care and wanted to risk it.”

Court documents also state Willis allegedly told her, “You’re almost 18, only a couple of months left.”

During their investigation, detectives discovered a carpet stain within a portable classroom where one of the instances was alleged.

A DNA analysis of the carpet and a sample from Willis revealed he was a “possible contributor.”

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Willis was booked on June 29 and released the next day.

According to court documents, Willis’ criminal history includes two counts of theft, disorderly conduct, violation of a no-contact order related to domestic violence, and reckless driving, all in Snohomish County.













©2023 Cox Media Group