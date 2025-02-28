Everett man arrested after dog shot, killed in broad daylight, police say

A man in his 40s was arrested Thursday after a dog was shot and killed near 37th Street and Grand Avenue, according to Everett police.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the area. A caller reported seeing a man walking with a firearm after hearing gunshots and the sound of a dog whimpering.

When officers arrived, they found a spent shell casing and a deceased dog.

Witnesses in the area provided statements, and police gathered video footage related to the incident.

The suspect was located shortly after and taken into custody.

He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on charges of first-degree animal cruelty and aiming or discharging a firearm.

The Everett Police Department has not released further details on the circumstances of the shooting.

KIRO 7 News has identified the suspect in this case and is awaiting confirmation. We will update this story when we learn more.





