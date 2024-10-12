Everett firefighters rescue man trapped in blackberry bushes on embankment

Everett firefighters rescued a man who had fallen down an embankment on Grand Avenue and became entangled in blackberry bushes Friday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the 1500 block, where a passerby spotted the man and called 911.

Crews arrived on the scene and used ropes and a ladder to reach and safely extricate him from the bushes.

The man was evaluated for injuries at the scene and then transported to a hospital for further medical assessment.

The Everett Fire Department thanked the citizen who called 911, allowing for a quick response and rescue.

