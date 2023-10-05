Deputies searching for man wanted for indecent exposure along Lake Stevens trail

Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man wanted for several instances of indecent exposure along the Centennial Trail in Lake Stevens.

Reports were of a man exposing himself to people on the trail, located near the 1500 block of North Machias Road.

He is described as a white man in his 20s, with a slender build and wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants and an American flag-style COVID mask.

The man was last seen riding a black bike southbound on the trail.

©2023 Cox Media Group