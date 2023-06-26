Crews still searching for Tacoma man who fell into Snohomish County waterfall

The search continues for a man who fell into a waterfall in Snohomish County Friday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:20 p.m. Friday, Search and Rescue teams responded to a report of a 40-year-old Tacoma man who had slipped and fell into Sunset Falls.

Sunset Falls is located off U.S. Route 2, near Index and between Lake Serene and Heybrook Lookout.

Witnesses reported the man fell and did not resurface.

Crews searched the area for several hours Friday, but were unable to find the man.

Throughout Saturday and Sunday, deputies continued search operations, including using a drone over the area.

While the man was not found, some of his clothing was found in the river.

Teams were back on site Monday looking for the man.

