Anacortes company fined for violating Clean Water Act regulations

ANACORTES, Wash. — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has fined Venoil, LLC. of Anacortes almost $58 thousand for violation of the Clean Water Act.

On October 2, the EPA fined the company for failing to inspect and test its tanks for leaks and not notifying the agency when a spill occurred.

Venoil LLC., formerly known as Vintage Oil, is an oil waste collection and recycling business.

The EPA said that these are violations of the Clean Water Act which is in place to prevent oil from reaching Washington waterways.

“Petroleum products are an integral part of a strong national economy and federal support is essential for the continued increase of recycling and reuse of used oil products,” said EPA Region 10 Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Director Ed Kowalski. “But such recycling and reuse storage and processing activities must be done in compliance with spill prevention requirements to protect public health, worker safety, and our environment.”

EPA urges companies to recycle and reuse oil instead of disposing of it.

The company now tests and inspects and has corrected other deficiencies identified by the EPA.

