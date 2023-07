Families evacuate to avoid Newell Road Fire in Klickitat County. — The Newell Road Fire has quickly spread across Klickitat County.

FEMA is now sending federal funds to help fight what officials are calling a life-threatening situation.

Since Jul. 21, the fire has burned nearly 52,000 acres due to the recent high winds.

Evacuation orders are currently in effect for Cleveland, Bickleton, and, Goodnoe Station.

Officials say how the fire started is currently unclear.









