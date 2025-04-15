Wink Martindale, beloved game show host and Elvis confidant, dies at 91

Wink Martindale, the iconic game show host and radio personality whose career spanned more than seven decades and who helped introduce Elvis Presley to the world, died Tuesday in Rancho Mirage, California, according to his publicist. He was 91.

Born Winston Conrad Martindale on Dec. 4, 1933, in Jackson, Tennessee, Martindale began working in radio at age 17 after a Sunday school teacher helped him land his first job at a 250-watt station.

That opportunity kicked off a 74-year career in broadcasting that made him a household name on both radio and television.

Martindale became a familiar face in living rooms across America through his work as the host of numerous TV game shows including Tic-Tac-Dough, Gambit, and High Rollers.

His smooth voice, ever-present smile, and colorful sports coats became his trademark—along with his unusual first name.

“When I was a kid in Jackson, Tennessee, one of my playmates, Jimmy McCord, couldn’t say ‘Winston,’ which is my given name,” Martindale told ABC News in 2014. “He had a speech impediment, and it came out sounding like ‘Winky.’ So Winston turned into Winky, and then I got into the business and Wink it was! It served me well.”

Martindale’s connection to Elvis Presley began during his early days in Memphis at WHBQ radio. On July 10, 1954, Martindale helped coordinate Presley’s first radio interview after fellow DJ Dewey Phillips played “That’s All Right” on air. The moment helped launch Presley’s career—and Martindale’s by association.

His second wife, Sandy, had a personal history with Presley as well. She dated the music legend on and off for years and appeared as a dancer in several of his films, including Viva Las Vegas.

“Elvis is responsible for me marrying Wink,” she said in a 2015 interview. “When [Martindale] said he was from Tennessee, I said, ‘He must be a nice guy,’ because I loved the state, I loved all the guys, I loved everything in the state of Tennessee because Elvis was such a wonderful part of my life.”

Martindale found early musical success of his own. In 1959, he recorded a spoken-word song titled Deck of Cards, which sold more than one million copies and reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. He also sang “All Love Broke Loose” in the 1958 film Let’s Rock.

By the late 1950s, Martindale had relocated to Los Angeles, where he began a long run as a radio host and continued to build his television career.

Inspired by the work schedule of Password host Allen Ludden, Martindale set his sights on game shows. He got his first big TV break in 1964 with NBC’s What’s This Song?, then went on to host 20 game shows throughout his career—second only to Bill Cullen.

Among his other television credits were Dream Girl of ’67, Debt, Trivial Pursuit, and Headline Chasers, which he also produced. Known for his cheerful demeanor and love for people, Martindale said in a 2017 interview, “A good host is a person who loves people.”

His appeal went beyond game shows. He made frequent appearances in commercials, including a KFC ad with Rob Lowe, and was parodied in Cheech & Chong’s debut album as “Dink Winkerson,” further cementing his pop culture status.

Martindale supported numerous charitable efforts, including hosting annual telethons for Cerebral Palsy and St. Jude Children’s Hospital. He was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006, received a Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Memphis in 2015, and was inducted into the American TV Game Show Hall of Fame.

Just last year, he was recognized with a Beale Street Note on Memphis’ Walk of Fame.

Martindale died surrounded by family, including his wife of 49 years, Sandra.

He is survived by his daughters Lisa, Lyn, and Laura; his sister Geraldine; his “honorary son” Eric; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

©2025 Cox Media Group