When to watch President Trump’s State of the Union Address

President Trump is set to deliver the first State of the Union Address of his second term on Tuesday night before a joint session of Congress at 6 p.m. PT.

You can stream the full speech live on KIRO7.com.

The president will lay out his agenda for the year ahead following news of rising tensions with Iran and the landmark Supreme Court ruling against Trump’s global tariffs, among other issues.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger will deliver the Democratic response following Trump’s address.

Some Democrats in Congress are planning on boycotting the State of the Union address and will attend the “People’s State of the Union,” on the National Mall, CBS News reports.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson called the boycott “detestable."

