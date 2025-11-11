WATCH: SUV plows into Ulta Beauty after chase on Michigan train tracks, police say

A Canton, Michigan, woman is facing seven charges after a police pursuit ended with an SUV crashing into an Ulta Beauty store early Sunday, according to the Royal Oak Police Department.

Police said the chase began around 12:40 a.m. after officers were called to reports of a white SUV driving on the train tracks.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle near the tracks with a flat tire and an open container of alcohol inside.

Authorities said the woman behind the wheel refused to cooperate when an officer approached the SUV.

She then drove away.

The pursuit continued before turning into an alley of a dead end, police said.

As the driver accelerated north through the alley, she sped toward the parking lot of an Ulta Beauty at 27844 Woodward Avenue, lost control and crashed into the building.

“Despite her vehicle being fully lodged inside the building, the driver attempted to flee again, backing up and ramming a patrol car,” police said.

Officers reported she then drove farther into the store, causing additional damage estimated in the thousands of dollars.

Both the driver and a male passenger suffered minor injuries and were evaluated by medical personnel.

Police said the passenger was arrested and later released with a citation for having open alcohol in a vehicle.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Katrina Patterson, was taken into custody.

She was arraigned Monday in 44th District Court on charges including fleeing police, felonious assault and malicious destruction of a building.

Her bond was set at $50,000, according to court records.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 21.

“We are extremely fortunate this suspect did not seriously injure or kill our officers, herself, her passenger, or anyone else during this reckless incident,” Royal Oak Police Chief Michael Moore said.

