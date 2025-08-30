WATCH: Grappler device tears axle off stolen car during Michigan police stop

Livonia police used a Grappler device to safely stop a stolen vehicle Thursday evening after Michigan State Police requested assistance, according to the department.

Livonia is approximately 20 miles west of Detroit, Michigan.

Officers located the car traveling on westbound Interstate 96 near Farmington Road and deployed the Grappler, which is designed to disable vehicles by wrapping a high-strength net around a rear tire and axle.

Police said the stop was completed in a controlled manner.

After the car was immobilized, the driver repeatedly tried to break free by shifting between reverse and forward.

Those actions caused the Grappler to hold tighter, eventually tearing off the vehicle’s rear axle.

Police noted that the axle damage was not typical of Grappler use and was caused by the driver’s reckless attempts to escape.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Brighton, was arrested along with two female passengers, a 32-year-old from Wayne and a 31-year-old from Livonia.

All three were taken into custody without injury.

“This stolen vehicle was safely removed from the roadway and its occupants taken into custody,” Livonia police said in a statement. “We are proud of our officers, whose skillful deployment of the Grappler ensured the outcome without further incident.”

The department said it remains committed to using innovative tools such as the Grappler to keep the community safe.

