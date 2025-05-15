Warriors offseason outlook: Can they maximize Stephen Curry's competitive window?

Unlike with Boston and Cleveland, the second-round demise of the Warriors wasn't that big of a surprise. Yes, Stephen Curry's hamstring injury was a bitter blow, but you might say Golden State went exactly as far as their talent allowed it to.

For a while now, the Warriors have found themselves in an odd place. After winning the title three years ago, age, roster alterations and unfulfilled expectations have created a product that comes with a fairly set ceiling, despite the continued excellence of Curry when healthy.

This season, in particular, was filled with major change.

Klay Thompson left for Dallas last summer, and Jimmy Butler was acquired before the trade deadline.

It also appears Jonathan Kuminga is probably not long for this roster, especially after the Butler deal.

Yet, that trade did signal a willingness from ownership to give Curry some help over the course of his final years. The organization might not have championship upside, but it can make enough noise to get into the playoffs and perhaps reach the Western Conference finals with some tweaks and if everything breaks right.

That's fairly solid, all things considered.

Of course, as the Warriors head into the offseason you have to wonder if they — internally — are fine with "solid," or if they have loftier goals. If Golden State wants more, this has to be another summer of change.

Kuminga, who will be a restricted free agent, doesn't have an obvious market. For one, only the Brooklyn Nets have oodles of cap space, and secondly, it's still not clear what type of player he is after four seasons in the league.

The Butler trade signaled a willingness to lean further into a veteran identity.

With Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody both capable of playing off Curry, Butler and Draymond Green, those two seem like good bets to stick around.

Summer will reveal what they're thinking and how they plan to move forward, but it would surprise no one if the Warriors continue to try to maximize Curry's competitive window.

2024-25 finish

Record: 48-34, seventh in the Western Conference. Lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the second round.

Highlight of the season

Buddy Hield's 33-point Game 7 performance against the Houston Rockets in the first round was epic and showed the veteran in just the right light. Hield, notorious for making odd decisions late in games, leaned into the role of zone-busting sniper, cashing in nine triples and acting as a major release valve. In his very next game, he failed to put on the right shorts and delayed Game 1 against the Wolves. Don't ever change, Buddy.

Players signed for next season

Stephen CurryJimmy ButlerDraymond GreenMoses MoodyBuddy HieldBrandin Podziemski

Key free agents

Jonathan Kuminga (RFA)Gary Payton II (UFA)Kevon Looney (UFA)Trayce Jackson-Davis (non-guaranteed)Quinten Post (team option)

Projected salary

$164,107,671

Draft picks

No. 41

Draft focus: At this range, nothing will make a huge difference. However, adding shooting wouldn't be the worst idea.

Roster-building tools

Technically, the Warriors could have the Non-Tax MLE at their disposal, however that depends on what happens with Kuminga. If he's back in the fold on a hefty price tag, or if the team has conducted a sign-and-trade in which they take back salary similar to his new deal, then things get a little more complicated.

Needs and goals

Needless to say, this team wants to be competitive, even if it's older and slower than its 2022 title team. It'd be odd if the Warriors didn't approach this summer as buyers in order to further strengthen the roster moving forward. However, they have to be realistic about not only what they can afford, but what type of talent they can absorb. Adding more shooting to a team that features both Butler and Green would probably be a good idea.