Tom Brady says he regrets doing Netflix roast: 'I didn't like the way that it affected my kids'

"The Roast of Tom Brady" was a big success for Netflix. It apparently wasn't so great for the man himself.

A week after hearing every joke in the book from teammates, friends and assorted comedians, Brady admitted he regretted doing the roast during an appearance on "The Pivot Podcast" aired Tuesday. Specifically, he didn't appreciate the affect all the jokes had on his family:

"I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn't like the way that it affected my kids. It's the hardest part about — the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way that it affected, actually, the people that I care about the most in the world."

We already knew there was some awkwardness from the night, particularly when Brady confronted roast veteran Jeff Ross on stage about a shot at New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft's massage scandal. It also reportedly got tense when Kraft ran into Bill Belichick, a year after his team moved on from the coaching great.

None of Brady's children were targeted by jokes, but his ex-wives were another story. Unsurprisingly to everyone but Brady, the comedians seized upon the future Fox broadcaster's acrimonious divorce from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, as well her new relationship with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Bündchen reportedly wasn't a fan, so much that Brady reportedly apologized to her.

Brady insisted he's a fan of comedy, he just didn't know what he was signing everyone in his life up for when agreed to do the roast:

"It makes you in some ways a better parent going through it. Sometimes you're naive. You don't know. You get a little 'Ah, s***.' When I signed up for that, I love when people were making fun of me. I always said when I was going through all the Deflategate stuff in 2015, 2016, I watched three things on TV: I watched Premiere League soccer, I watched golf and I watched comedy shows, because every time I turned on SportsCenter I was like, 'Are you f***ing kidding me?' I just want to laugh. I wanted to do the roast because Jeff Ross became somebody that I knew. You just don't see the full picture all the time."

"It's a good lesson for me as a parent. I'm going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it. At the same time, I'm happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun. I do think for me, if we're not laughing about things, we're crying. We should have more fun. What do we love? We love laughing in the locker room. Let's do more of that and love each other and celebrate other people's success."

Given that 13.8 million people tuned into the roast, it's hard to see "Let's love each other" being the main lesson Netflix takes from all this.